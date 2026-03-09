"We're There for Everybody" with Ryan Hill and Kat Collins | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ryan Hill, Executive Director, and Kat Collins, Resident Artist at Juxtahub, a new arts and innovation center in Emmaus, to talk about their upcoming Collection Soiree, which provides an accessible opportunity to start an art collection with exclusive, locally-made pieces.

Ryan and Kat share what attendees can expect at the Soiree, and explore the endless opportunities to visit and create throughout the year, including every month at their JuxTuesdays, their classes on various art forms, and their summer camps for younger creators.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

