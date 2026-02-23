Staying at the Table with Lizzie Olesker and Louise Smith | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Lizzie Olesker and Louise Smith who, along with Peggy Pettitt, created the new theater piece "Language of Dolls," coming to Touchstone Theatre March 5-8. Lizzie and Louise explain the origins of the show and its focuses on the origins of racism, identity, and history.

They explore the improvised nature of their writing and rehearsal process and how it led to a natural, honest story of three friends who laugh, argue, dance, dream, and stay at the table through difficult conversations.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/23/26)

