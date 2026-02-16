© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Capturing What's Really Out There" with James DePietro and Jack Dickerson | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST

Kate Scuffle sits down with James DePietro and Jack Dickerson, two of the artists featured in the upcoming exhibition 4 Realist Painters, presented by the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission. James shares what sparked the show and how the artists' work complements each other.

Jack shares how he starts and creates a work and the connection between his career as a psychologist and his art, and the group discusses the difference in techniques and styles among the four painters.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/16/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon James DePietroJack DickersonBethlehem Fine Arts CommissionrealismPainting
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
