WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Looking Through a Different Lens with Amy Berry, Symone Clark, Kelly Minner-Bickert, and Todd Croslis | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks first with Amy Berry, dance faculty member, and Symone Clark, senior dance student at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, about the upcoming Young Choreographers in Concert. They give an overview of what the dance major looks like for students at Charter Arts, and discuss how the show came together, including Symone's inspiration for her choreography and the difference between creating and interpreting a piece.

Then, Kate talks with Kelly Minner-Bickert, Artistic Director of Theatre, and Todd Croslis, senior theatre major and Associate Producer of the New Play Festival. They talk about the immersive and high-quality education Charter Arts provides for its theatre students as they seek to create theatre artists rather than just actors. Todd shares what his time at the school and helping with the festival has taught him.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/24/25)

Amy Berry, Symone Clark, Kelly Minner-Bickert, Todd Croslis, Young Choreographers in Concert, New Play Festival, Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
