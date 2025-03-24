Looking Through a Different Lens with Amy Berry, Symone Clark, Kelly Minner-Bickert, and Todd Croslis | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks first with Amy Berry, dance faculty member, and Symone Clark, senior dance student at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, about the upcoming Young Choreographers in Concert. They give an overview of what the dance major looks like for students at Charter Arts, and discuss how the show came together, including Symone's inspiration for her choreography and the difference between creating and interpreting a piece.

Then, Kate talks with Kelly Minner-Bickert, Artistic Director of Theatre, and Todd Croslis, senior theatre major and Associate Producer of the New Play Festival. They talk about the immersive and high-quality education Charter Arts provides for its theatre students as they seek to create theatre artists rather than just actors. Todd shares what his time at the school and helping with the festival has taught him.

(Original air-date: 3/24/25)