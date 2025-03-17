Celebrating the Women Who Made Us with Susan Chase | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by educator, performing artist, playwright, and daughter Susan Chase to talk about her new solo play Mother's Day, which is making its Pennsylvania premier at Touchstone Theatre. Susan talks about being sparked by the loss of her mother and using the writing process to grieve.

Susan shares her process for building the play, from the time periods she highlighted to the artistic elements she chose to incorporate. She also explains how performing at Touchstone feels like a homecoming and talks about the journey of getting the play into the United Solo Festival in New York.

Mother's Day makes a one-time appearance at Touchstone Theatre on Thursday, March 20. More information can be found here.

Contributed Photo / Touchstone Theatre 'Mother's Day' was created by Susan Chase, a past Touchstone Ensemble Member, whose previous Touchstone productions include 'Prometheus Redux' (2019) and 'Ulysses Dreams' (2013). Chase says 'Mother's Day' is both a memoir of her departed mother, and an homage to all mothers.

