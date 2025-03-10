Meeting Kids Where They Are with Susan Morelock and Larissa Noto | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Susan Morelock, Development and Marketing Manager for the Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance, and Larissa Noto of The Lovely Little Lotus, to give a glimpse of this year's Young at Art expo of creative learning. They talk about some of the 22 arts and cultural organizations that will be present for families to experience and learn more about.

Larissa shares the inspiration behind her business and explains what the event offers for exhibitors. Susan talks about the excitement for families to come looking for specific youth opportunities and being surprised by other things they find. They also discuss the purposeful accessibility of the event and emphasize the importance of allowing all kids to express themselves.

1 of 5 — YoungatArt_March2023_18-scaled.jpg The Young at Art creative learning expo. Contributed photo / Young at Art 2 of 5 — YoungatArt_March2023_7-scaled.jpg The Young at Art creative learning expo. Contributed photo / Young at Art 3 of 5 — YoungatArt_March2023_24-scaled.jpg The Young at Art creative learning expo. Contributed photo / Young at Art 4 of 5 — YoungatArt_March2023_37-scaled.jpg The Young at Art creative learning expo. Contributed photo / Young at Art 5 of 5 — YoungatArt_March2023_91-scaled.jpg The Young at Art creative learning expo. Contributed photo / Young at Art

(Original air-date: 3/10/25)

