WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Meeting Kids Where They Are with Susan Morelock and Larissa Noto | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Susan Morelock, Development and Marketing Manager for the Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance, and Larissa Noto of The Lovely Little Lotus, to give a glimpse of this year's Young at Art expo of creative learning. They talk about some of the 22 arts and cultural organizations that will be present for families to experience and learn more about.

Larissa shares the inspiration behind her business and explains what the event offers for exhibitors. Susan talks about the excitement for families to come looking for specific youth opportunities and being surprised by other things they find. They also discuss the purposeful accessibility of the event and emphasize the importance of allowing all kids to express themselves.

The Young at Art creative learning expo.
1 of 5  — YoungatArt_March2023_18-scaled.jpg
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
Contributed photo / Young at Art
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
2 of 5  — YoungatArt_March2023_7-scaled.jpg
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
Contributed photo / Young at Art
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
3 of 5  — YoungatArt_March2023_24-scaled.jpg
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
Contributed photo / Young at Art
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
4 of 5  — YoungatArt_March2023_37-scaled.jpg
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
Contributed photo / Young at Art
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
5 of 5  — YoungatArt_March2023_91-scaled.jpg
The Young at Art creative learning expo.
Contributed photo / Young at Art

Contributed image
/
Young at Art

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/10/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
