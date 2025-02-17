Artists and Teachers with Thomas Shillea and James DiPietro | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission member James DiPietro and Thomas Shillea, one of the two artists whose work is featured in the exhibition Artists and Teachers. They discuss the duality between teaching art and creating it and their efforts to welcome students to the exhibition.

Thomas discusses his process and mediums and the connection between his and the other artist, Doug Zucco's, work. James also gives an overview of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission's season.

Artists and Teachers can be viewed at the Bethlehem Town Hall Rotunda Gallery February 23 through April 1. An artist's reception will take place on Sunday, February 23 from 2-4 PM. More information can be found here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/17/25)

