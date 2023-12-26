A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas | LV Arts Salon

On this Christmas episode, Kate Scuffle brings you one of Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas's best known works, "A Child's Christmas in Wales."

A shift from much of Thomas' other poetry, which is often dark and powerful yet beautiful, this poem describes a happier experience of the sights, smells, and sounds of Christmas from a youth perspective.

This 2019 WDIY recording, done by host Rick Weaver, features Selkie Theatre's Pat Kelly, Marcy Repp, Kate Scuffle, and George B. Miller.

More interviews will return in the new year on Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, but for now, allow yourself to be wrapped in the warmth and love of what's become a holiday classic.

(Original air-date: 12/25/23)