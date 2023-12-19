© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Focusing On Healing Through Art with Heather Rodale | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST

Not everybody can be cured, but they can be healed.

On this episode, Kate Scuffle discusses that thought by sitting down with Heather Rodale, who created Healing Through The Arts in 2008 after beating melanoma.

Grounded in the belief that art in various forms can boost a person's mood and add hope to their healing process, Healing Through The Arts provides a window of hope when an actual window is not possible.

The two discuss the organization's upcoming 14th Annual Hope & Healing Juried Art Show, which presents the artwork that high school and college students created to inspire healing and hope. All work is then donated to HTTA and made available to healthcare facilities. The Juried Art Show will take place at the Allentown Art Museum's Community Gallery February 15 through March 31, 2024.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/18/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
