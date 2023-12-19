Focusing On Healing Through Art with Heather Rodale | LV Arts Salon

Not everybody can be cured, but they can be healed.

On this episode, Kate Scuffle discusses that thought by sitting down with Heather Rodale, who created Healing Through The Arts in 2008 after beating melanoma.

Grounded in the belief that art in various forms can boost a person's mood and add hope to their healing process, Healing Through The Arts provides a window of hope when an actual window is not possible.

The two discuss the organization's upcoming 14th Annual Hope & Healing Juried Art Show, which presents the artwork that high school and college students created to inspire healing and hope. All work is then donated to HTTA and made available to healthcare facilities. The Juried Art Show will take place at the Allentown Art Museum's Community Gallery February 15 through March 31, 2024.

(Original air-date: 12/18/23)