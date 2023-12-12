Immersing Yourself in Sound with Scott Sherk | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, Kate welcomes WDIY's own Scott Sherk to discuss his participation in the upcoming exhibition "Immersion: Sound Installations & Field Recordings." They discuss the beauty of sound art, the amazing techniques that go into creating the compositions, and the international but tight-knit community.

"Immersion: Sound Installations & Field Recordings" features work from several artists from around the globe and is a collaboration with Soft Machine Gallery. The exhibition runs December 16 - January 20, with a special opening reception and performance by Simon Whetham on December 16 from 6-8 PM.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/11/23)

