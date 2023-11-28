A Heartfelt, Homegrown Holiday Celebration with J.P. Jordan and Mary Wright | LV Arts Salon

It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year.

On this episode, Kate previews the 24th annual Christmas City Follies with Touchstone Artistic Director and Follies Director J.P. Jordan, and Education Director and cast member Mary Wright. They unwrap the holiday variety show with a fresh and homemade mix of comedy, emotion, and festive cheer.

Put on your favorite sweater, get your tickets now, and settle in for one of the Lehigh Valley's favorite traditions packed full of music, merriment, and holiday hijinks.

The Christmas City Follies hit the stage December 1 - 22 at Touchstone Theater.

(Original air-date: 11/27/23)

