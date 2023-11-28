© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Heartfelt, Homegrown Holiday Celebration with J.P. Jordan and Mary Wright | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST
Christmas City Follies
/
Touchstone Theater

It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year.

On this episode, Kate previews the 24th annual Christmas City Follies with Touchstone Artistic Director and Follies Director J.P. Jordan, and Education Director and cast member Mary Wright. They unwrap the holiday variety show with a fresh and homemade mix of comedy, emotion, and festive cheer.

Put on your favorite sweater, get your tickets now, and settle in for one of the Lehigh Valley's favorite traditions packed full of music, merriment, and holiday hijinks.

The Christmas City Follies hit the stage December 1 - 22 at Touchstone Theater.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/27/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon JP JordanMary WrightTouchstone TheatreTheatercommunity theaterChristmas City FolliesChristmasLehigh Valley ChristmasLehigh Valley
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
