Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'Any Given Child 2.0' with BASD's Dr. Jack Silva and Touchstone's Lisa Jordan | LV Arts Salon

Published September 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Bethlehem, PA is one of 27 cities nationwide that has been selected to be a site for The Kennedy Center's Any Given Child arts education program.

On this edition of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Silagh White looks at how the program will expand arts education for K-8 students with guests Dr. Jack Silva, assistant superintendent of Bethlehem Area School District and Lisa Jordan, managing director and ensemble member of Touchstone Theatre.

(Original air-date: 9/19/22)

