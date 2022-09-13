Music, Dance, Theater and More: The Williams Center’s 2022-23 Season With Hollis Ashby | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Hollis Ashby, Artistic and Executive Director of the Performance Series at Williams Center for the Arts to talk about their 2022-23 season, which features everything from the Ukrainian folk-punk of DahkhaBrakha, to the multicultural tunes of Martha Redbone, the dazzling feats of the Peking Acrobats, and much more.

(Original air-date: 9/12/22)