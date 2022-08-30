© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Lowell Thomas and LUAG Exhibits with Melinda Moulton, Rick Moulton, and Dr. William Crow | LV Arts Salon

Published August 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
A timely documentary exploring Lowell Thomas and the rise of American broadcast journalism, as well as a vibrant new season of big questions and exciting arts programming at Lehigh University Art Galleries – all on this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

Kate Scuffle welcomes Melinda and Rick Moulton, producers of the acclaimed PBS documentary Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and The Rise of Broadcast News, which will have a free director’s cut screening at Lehigh University on Sept. 16, along with a Q&A session with the Moultons.

Then Dr. William Crow, Director of the Lehigh University Art Galleries, shares LUAG’S fall offerings, from the community-curated exhibition What Matters Most to Starstruck: An American Tale, Shimon Attie’s exploration of Bethlehem's past and present as a microcosm of America.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/29/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Melinda MoultonRick MoultonDr. William CrowVoice of America: Lowell Thomas and the rise of Broadcast NewsLowell ThomasDocumentaryJournalismHistoryLehigh University Art GalleriesWhat Matters MostStarstruck: An American TaleShimon AttieArt GalleriesExhibitBethlehemLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
