Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'Free Admission for All, Forever' with AAM's Max Weintraub and Abby Simmons | LV Arts Salon

Published August 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
Kate Scuffle welcomes guests from the Allentown Art Museum: Max Weintraub, President and Abby Simmons, Adult and College Programs Coordinator. They discuss a variety of topics at the museum including the launch of the museum's “Free Admission for All, Forever,” opening day of the New American Galleries, the first major reinstallation of the museum’s permanent collection in over a decade, the AAM's plans for upcoming programming, and more.

The Composer Consortium faculty represent university and high school music programs as well as young and amateur composers from the listening area.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/22/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Max WeintraubAbby SimmonsAllentown Art MuseumFree Admission for All, ForeverNew American Galleriescollectionsfree admissionArt GalleriesCentury FundAllentownLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
