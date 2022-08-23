'Free Admission for All, Forever' with AAM's Max Weintraub and Abby Simmons | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes guests from the Allentown Art Museum: Max Weintraub, President and Abby Simmons, Adult and College Programs Coordinator. They discuss a variety of topics at the museum including the launch of the museum's “Free Admission for All, Forever,” opening day of the New American Galleries, the first major reinstallation of the museum’s permanent collection in over a decade, the AAM's plans for upcoming programming, and more.

(Original air-date: 8/22/22)