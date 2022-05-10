Lydia Panas, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and the Power of the Camera | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes renowned local photographer and visual artist Lydia Panas to talk about her published book Sleeping Beauty, which showcases her work and was named one of the Best Photography Books of 2021 by PopPhoto. She explains her process and technique of exploring the roles of power and trust on both sides of the camera, all from the forests, fields, and studio on her 70-acre farm near Kutztown.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)