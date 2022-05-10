© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Lydia Panas, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and the Power of the Camera | LV Arts Salon

Published May 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT
Kate Scuffle welcomes renowned local photographer and visual artist Lydia Panas to talk about her published book Sleeping Beauty, which showcases her work and was named one of the Best Photography Books of 2021 by PopPhoto. She explains her process and technique of exploring the roles of power and trust on both sides of the camera, all from the forests, fields, and studio on her 70-acre farm near Kutztown.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
