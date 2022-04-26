The 17th Annual Student Poetry Project with Morgan and Sienna Gallus, Amani Torres and George VanDoren | LV Arts Salon

Guest host Paul Willistein commemorates National Poetry Month by presenting the return of the Lehigh Valley Press Student Poetry Project for its 17th year. Paul is joined by fellow judge and committee chair George VanDoren, along with the first-place winners from each age category to read their poems:

• Elementary School: Morgan Gallus

• Middle School: Amani Torres

• High School: Sienna Gallus (the first time siblings have taken first place in the competition)

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)