© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The 17th Annual Student Poetry Project with Morgan and Sienna Gallus, Amani Torres and George VanDoren | LV Arts Salon

Published April 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
LVAS4-25.jpg
From left to right: Morgan Gallus, Paul Willistein, John Gallus, Sienna Gallus, George VanDoren, Whitney Jones and Amani Torres.

Guest host Paul Willistein commemorates National Poetry Month by presenting the return of the Lehigh Valley Press Student Poetry Project for its 17th year. Paul is joined by fellow judge and committee chair George VanDoren, along with the first-place winners from each age category to read their poems:

• Elementary School: Morgan Gallus
• Middle School: Amani Torres
• High School: Sienna Gallus (the first time siblings have taken first place in the competition)

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Morgan GallusAmani TorresSienna GallusStudent Poetry ProjectLehigh Valley PressGeorge VanDorenPoetryWritingStudentsLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content