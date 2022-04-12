© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive. Less than $5,600 to go! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Unpacking ‘Art (and) History From a Queer Perspective’ with Liz Bradbury | LV Arts Salon

Published April 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
LVAS4-11.jpg

Kate Scuffle welcomes back to the WDIY studios Liz Bradbury, Director of the Training Institute at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. They sit down to share details about the upcoming in-person Art and Culture Series #7 - Art (and) History from a Queer Perspective.

From May 2 through May 22, with snacks provided by Trish Sullivan, the four-week event reviews “What's Queer about the Italian Renaissance,” Georgia O'Keeffe, the Harlem Renaissance, and ends with a special visit to the Allentown Art Museum from an LGBTQ perspective.

Art-History_Bradbury Sullivan.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Liz BradburyBradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community CenterArt (and) History from a Queer PerspectiveArt and Culture SeriesArtsLGBTQqueer representationRenaissanceGeorgia O'KeeffeHarlem RenaissanceAllentown Art MuseumLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content