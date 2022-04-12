Unpacking ‘Art (and) History From a Queer Perspective’ with Liz Bradbury | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes back to the WDIY studios Liz Bradbury, Director of the Training Institute at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. They sit down to share details about the upcoming in-person Art and Culture Series #7 - Art (and) History from a Queer Perspective.

From May 2 through May 22, with snacks provided by Trish Sullivan, the four-week event reviews “What's Queer about the Italian Renaissance,” Georgia O'Keeffe, the Harlem Renaissance, and ends with a special visit to the Allentown Art Museum from an LGBTQ perspective.

Contributed photo / Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)