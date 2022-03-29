Nurture Nature Center's Keri Maxfield and 'Climate Conversations: All We Can Save' | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Keri Maxfield, Art Director of the Nurture Nature Center in Easton to talk about the center’s upcoming presentation of "Climate Conversations: All We Can Save." This traveling exhibit features eight mid-career women artists who are working on environmental issues through an array of painting, kinetic sculpture, animation, projection, photographs and more.

The largest NNC installation to date, “Climate Conversations: All We Can Save” opens April 8 and runs through June 30.

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)

