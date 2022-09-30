Big Bank Fashion and Hip-Hop Beats: Conversations with Jared Sawka and Johnny Billz | Inside the (610)

Michael Frassetto talks about young entrepreneurship with Jared Sawka, owner of Big Bank Couture in the Lehigh Valley Mall, who describes his upbringing in Whitehall, Allentown and Atlanta, the impact of becoming a father, and his journey to start and grow Big Bank Couture.

Then, Michael welcomes Jonathan “Johnny Billz” Valera from Cruz Control Entertainment, and owner of Your CBD Store in Emmaus, who talks about establishing and supporting the hip-hop scene in the Valley, performing alongside notable stars like Jim Jones and Tory Lanez, the importance of learning the music business, and more.

*This show was prerecorded prior to the Lehigh Valley Media Mixer on Sept. 25 at SteelStacks.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the (610)." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610 - Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 9/29/22)