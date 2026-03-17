Building Economic Power and Legacy with Dr. Karen Britt | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson is joined by Dr. Karen Britt, an educator, economist, and community leader, to explore how her work expands beyond the classroom into economic empowerment, financial literacy, and the historical power of Black economies.

Dr. Britt explains why strong writing and soft skills remain essential for career success. She also opens up about her deep roots in the Lehigh Valley, her mission to break stereotypes as a Black woman in the classroom, and her passion for investing in young people's success.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 3/17/26)

