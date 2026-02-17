"I Love Not Looking like Everyone Else" with Danielle Adams-Wiltshire | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson is joined by Danielle Adams-Wiltshire, founder of Queensuite Coach, a career and professional coaching service that's earned her the Business Impact Award from the African American Business Leaders Council of the Lehigh Valley Chamber.

Danielle shares her journey to the Lehigh Valley and how she built a community that allows for personal and professional support, as well as the challenges she's faced as a Black woman in corporate workspaces.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/17/26)

