"Grief Is Not a Marathon" with Dr. Lynette Luckers | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson is joined by Dr. Lynette Luckers, a licensed counselor assisting people in their times of grief. Lynette talks about her story with grief and how that guided her to her career.

Lynette also talks about the different ways grief can appear and the stigmas that surround mental health discussions in the Black community. She gives steps people can take when they or a loved one are experiencing loss.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 9/16/25)

