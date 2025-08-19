© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

Pillars of Community with Benjamin and Yuvette Hailey | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT

Lindsay Watson sits down with Pastor Benjamin Hailey and Assistant Pastor Yuvette Hailey of Union Baptist Church of Allentown to talk about their calls to ministry. They share the stories of how they realized they were meant to preach.

The Haileys highlight how common it is for women to be suppressed in ministry and the importance of maintaining genuine love in difficult times. They also share some of the struggles that have made them who they are.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 8/19/25)

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Pastor Benjamin HaileyAssistant Pastor Yuvette HaileyministryCommunitylossgrief
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful series telling the story of African American success and creativity.
