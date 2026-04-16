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HerStory: Women Who Lead

Feeling Good About Your Money with Mary Clements Evans | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber is joined by Mary Clements Evans, founder of Evans Wealth Strategies, to talk about emotional investment in your finances and getting rid of bad feelings surrounding money.

Mary explains how to prioritize where to use your money and emphasizes how great it feels to reach your goals. They highlight the need for mentorship, the importance of throwing shame away and asking for help, and the value of women understanding their finances.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/16/25)

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HerStory: Women Who Lead Mary Clements EvansEvans Wealth StrategiesFinancesWomen
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of the monthly WDIY podcast HerStory: Women Who Lead. She brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, community development, marketing and philanthropy.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
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