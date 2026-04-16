Feeling Good About Your Money with Mary Clements Evans | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber is joined by Mary Clements Evans, founder of Evans Wealth Strategies, to talk about emotional investment in your finances and getting rid of bad feelings surrounding money.

Mary explains how to prioritize where to use your money and emphasizes how great it feels to reach your goals. They highlight the need for mentorship, the importance of throwing shame away and asking for help, and the value of women understanding their finances.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/16/25)

