© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
HerStory: Women Who Lead

Women's Heart Health with Abby Silfies and Dr. Nidhi Mehta | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published February 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM EST

On this episode, Sandra Bieber begins by sitting down with Abby Silfies, Executive Director of the American Heart Association for the Greater Lehigh Valley, to recognize Heart Month. They talk about the lack of education and awareness around women's cardiovascular health and what it means for her to hold a role in this field.

Then, Sandra is joined by Dr. Nidhi Mehta, who specializes in preventative cardiology, to explore the value of empowering women to take care of themselves. Nidhi talks about the moments that make her realize she's doing the right work and some daily habits that make a big difference.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/19/25)

Tags
HerStory: Women Who Lead Abby SilfiesDr. Nidhi MehtaAmerican Heart AssociationHeart HealthWomen's Health
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of the monthly WDIY podcast HerStory: Women Who Lead. She brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, community development, marketing and philanthropy.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
Related Content