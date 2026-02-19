Women's Heart Health with Abby Silfies and Dr. Nidhi Mehta | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber begins by sitting down with Abby Silfies, Executive Director of the American Heart Association for the Greater Lehigh Valley, to recognize Heart Month. They talk about the lack of education and awareness around women's cardiovascular health and what it means for her to hold a role in this field.

Then, Sandra is joined by Dr. Nidhi Mehta, who specializes in preventative cardiology, to explore the value of empowering women to take care of themselves. Nidhi talks about the moments that make her realize she's doing the right work and some daily habits that make a big difference.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/19/25)

