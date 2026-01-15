"To Love Where You Live" with Lorie Reinert | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber welcomes Lorie Reinert, Executive Director of the Chamber Foundation and Assistant to the President at the Lehigh Valley Chamber. Lorie shares how she came to the Chamber and rose to such a significant role.

They explore the idea that the community can't move forward if someone is left behind and talk about the connection and collaboration that are so vital to local development work.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/15/25)

