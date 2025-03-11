"Own Your Growth" with Lesa Christian and Dalia Said | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber talks with Lesa Christian, Branch Manager, and Dalia Said, Business Banking Relationship Manager at KeyBank. They explore their career timelines and how they were initiated by people who saw their potential and decided to give them an opportunity.

Lesa and Dalia talk about the growth they've seen for small businesses and share their advice for young women working to find their career paths. Dalia also dives into further depth about the values and mindsets that are vital to her success.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/11/25)