"Lived Experience is Expertise" with Melissa Monbouquette | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Melissa Monbouquette, Executive Director of the BUILD Health Challenge, about the organization's work to create multi-sector community partnerships.

They discuss the idea that those who are closest to the problem are closest to a solution, the importance of community and resident involvement in improving public health outcomes, and the partnership between the BUILD Health Challenge and the Poole Institute.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/20/24)

