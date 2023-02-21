Relationships, Data and a Need for Teachers: ASD Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. Carol Birks, acting superintendent for the Allentown School District.

Together, they talk about the importance of education as a social determinant of health, the usefulness of data in determining the right approach, the need for new teachers, as well as Dr. Birks's plans for the district going forward.

(Original air-date: 2/20/23)