Urban Renewal and Growing Up in Allentown: The Story of Daniel Bosket | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and his co-host Ed Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Daniel Bosket, director of the Community Action Development Corporation and president of the Allentown NAACP.

They talk about the Lehigh Valley's history of excellence within its Black community, as well as its trials, tribulations, as well as signs of progress and opportunity. They also chat about Dan's experiences growing up in Allentown, the impact of urban renewal, and how different social determinants of health have impacted the community.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/16/23)