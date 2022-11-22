Assessing and Combatting the Diabetes Epidemic with LVHN's Dr. Beth Careyva | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. Beth Careyva from Lehigh Valley Health Network for a discussion about an epidemic affecting many in the Lehigh Valley - diabetes.

For National Diabetes Month, they talk about why diabetes case numbers are on the rise, how social determinants of health impact diabetes, as well as possible solutions and actions people can take to hopefully avoid diabetes and live healthy lives.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/21/22)