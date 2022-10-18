‘Community Is the Oldest Entity We Have for Healing’: The Importance of Place-Based Work | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health for a conversation about the importance of place-based work.

As part of their discussion, they talk about how the different social determinants of health are interconnected, a new report released by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, addressing housing stability, and more.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)