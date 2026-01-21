Biomimicry: Designing like Nature to Solve Human Problems | Environmental Minute

Today we are diving into biomimicry - a field that combines ecology, engineering, and imagination - a complex process of learning from nature’s intricate designs to solve manmade problems. The incredible aspect of biomimicry is that for nearly any physical challenge that we as a society have faced - nature has already created a perfected version of the solution.

A very famous example can be seen with the bullet train and the kingfisher (which is not a fish by the way, but actually a bird). In Japan, engineers faced a major problem - the high-speed trains created a massive boom every time they exited a tunnel. Then comes Eli Nakatsu, a birdwatcher and engineer who noticed that kingfishers dive into water with barely a splash due to the shape of their beaks. By redesigning the train’s nose to mimic the kingfisher’s beak, engineers reduced the noise created by the trains, while simultaneously increasing its speed and cut back energy usage by 15%.

Another example sits on the surface of a lotus leaf. Lotus plants grow in muddy waters but somehow stay spotless. Their leaves are covered in tiny bumps that repel water, causing droplets to roll off while carrying dirt with them. This inspired self-cleaning surfaces—from building materials to paints to fabric coatings—that reduce the need for harsh chemicals and constant cleaning.

Furthermore, termite colonies are capable of staying at a stable temperature, even despite intense temperatures outside, through a natural ventilation system of tunnels and chambers. Architects have studied and adapted these structures to design buildings that stay cool with little to no air-conditioning, dramatically cutting energy usage. This can be seen with the Eastgate Center in Zimbabwe, which uses 90% less energy for ventilation than comparable buildings.

Or look at whales whose large pectoral fins have bumpy edges called tubercles that help them to smoothly glide through water. When researchers added similar bumps to wind turbine blades, they found that the turbines became much more efficient and generated more power at lower wind speeds. And the microhooks on burr plants led to the invention of velcro - a well-known product that many of us use on a daily basis. Inspiration is so abundant in nature.

And the future of biomimicry is robust. Scientists are studying how to mimic photosynthesis in order to turn carbon dioxide into clean fuel. Inspiration for water purification systems from mangrove roots that filter salt, and beetles in the Namib Desert that collect fog droplets on their shells and drink water from the air have inspired things like fog-harvesting nets, and desalination systems.

What makes biomimicry especially powerful today is its potential to address climate change in sustainable ways. Instead of creating solutions that generate waste, biomimicry asks: How does nature do this—and how can we do it without harming the planet?

Looking to nature for inspiration is beautiful and demonstrates how much we can learn if we simply look around. However, in order to practice biomimicry and continue to use it as a tool, we also need to protect the ecosystems that harness the future of solutions to our manmade problems. Our forests, coral reefs, wetlands, mountains, savannas, and oceans can only continue to be a resource for us as long as we continue to allow them to thrive and maintain their health. When we focus on conserving nature, we are protecting the wisdom behind billions of years of evolution for the future. We are like students of nature, constantly learning and improving from its knowledge, and it is our duty to continue to listen to it.

Thank you so much for tuning into this episode of Environmental Minute, and I hope this conversation has inspired you to think about the power of biomimicry and its major influence on us. Until next time, I’m Maddie Yang, and this has been Environmental Minute.

