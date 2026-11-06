© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/6/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 6, 2026 at 1:37 PM EST

Stock Market Gives Back Its Post-Election Gains — and Then Some

Following Tuesday's midterm elections, investors initially responded enthusiastically. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,500 points, and the tech-heavy QQQ gained 1%. But that optimism didn't last very long.
On Thursday, the Dow lost more than 1,800 points, while the tech-heavy QQQ dropped 6.5%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/6/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Stock MarketelectionDow Jones Industrial AverageEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content