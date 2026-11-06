Economic Pulse: Week of 11/6/26

Stock Market Gives Back Its Post-Election Gains — and Then Some

Following Tuesday's midterm elections, investors initially responded enthusiastically. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,500 points, and the tech-heavy QQQ gained 1%. But that optimism didn't last very long.

On Thursday, the Dow lost more than 1,800 points, while the tech-heavy QQQ dropped 6.5%.

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(Original air-date: 11/6/26)

