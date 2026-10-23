Economic Pulse: Week of 10/23/26

Housing sales down

For the third consecutive month, U.S. housing sales fell below last year’s level in September. More concerning, pending sales—those expected to close in the coming months—were more than 11% below last year’s level.

In the Valley, September home sales fell 6% below last year’s level while pending sales fell 8%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/23/26)

