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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/23/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT

Housing sales down

For the third consecutive month, U.S. housing sales fell below last year’s level in September. More concerning, pending sales—those expected to close in the coming months—were more than 11% below last year’s level.
In the Valley, September home sales fell 6% below last year’s level while pending sales fell 8%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/23/26)

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Economic Pulse housing salesEconomyLehigh Valley
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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