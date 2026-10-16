Economic Pulse: Week of 10/16/26

September Inflation Surges Past Expectations

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in September. A 15% one-month increase in fuel oil prices, followed by 12% and 9% increases in diesel and gasoline, helped push the CPI to its highest one-month increase since March. The overall inflation rate over the past 12 months now stands at 3.7%, the highest since 2023.

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(Original air-date: 10/16/26)

