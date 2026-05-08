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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/8/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT

We are using less electricity.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the overall electricity consumption in the US has increased by 20% this century. This would have sounded much more impressive if not for the fact that the economy grew by 69% while the population increased by 21% during the same period. Per capita electricity consumption has dropped by almost 4% since the beginning of this century.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/8/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse ElectricityEnergy Information AdministrationEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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