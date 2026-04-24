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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/24/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT

Consumer Sentiment Fell 11% in April

The latest data from the University of Michigan has arrived, and it carries a heavy weight: Consumer sentiment plummeted 11% in April. This follows a 6% slide in March, bringing the index to a reading of 47.6. To put that in perspective, this isn’t just a post-pandemic slump or a reflection of the Great Recession. This is the lowest level recorded since the index began in 1952. We are effectively at a seventy-year low in the American psyche regarding the economy.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/24/26)

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Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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