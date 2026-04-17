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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/17/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:07 PM EDT

The Quiet Constant: Why Market Momentum Ignores the Noise

We often assume politics drives the market’s daily performance. But since 1950, over 75 years of growth, the data suggest the market plays its own song—driven more by global energy, technological innovation, and corporate earnings than by the daily news cycle.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/17/26)

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Economic Pulse market updateEnergytechnologyEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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