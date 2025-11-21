© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/21/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:37 PM EST

AI Frenzy Drives Dow, But Economy Lags Behind

In the absence of GDP updates, the best data point for assessing the economy's growth is personal consumption expenditures, which accounts for almost 70% of GDP and has a 93% correlation with it. Based on that, our model estimates 2.4% growth in GDP. The DJIA, as of the end of October and before the recent corrections, had increased by almost 11% after inflation adjustment, more than four times the economy's growth.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/21/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse AIEconomyGDPDow Jones Industrial Average
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content