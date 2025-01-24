© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/24/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 24, 2025 at 4:37 PM EST

2024, year in review

The economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6% during the first three quarters of 2024. Based on current data, last year’s economic growth is expected to be around 2.7%, which is better than the average for this century. The average unemployment rate for 2024 was 4%, well below this century’s average. The Valley’s average unemployment rate during the first 11 months of last year was 3.7%, yet another lowest for the century. Technically speaking, the economy is in a good place.

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
