WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/17/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:40 PM EST

Inflation

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in December, resulting in a 2.9% inflation for 2024-half a percent below 2023's and less than half of 2022's inflation rates.

For the first time in four years, U.S. inflation has returned to this century's average range of 2.2 to 2.9%, bringing some sense of normalcy to the economy.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 1/17/25)

Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
