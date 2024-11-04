Economic Pulse: Week of 11/1/24

The GDP up by a whopping 2.8%.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported an advanced estimate of 2.8% growth for the US economy in the third quarter, significantly higher than 2.0%, the consensus of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, which stated that the US Economic Growth Extends Solid Streak. Over the last 4 quarters, the economy grew at an impressive 2.7% well above this century's average annual growth rate.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/1/24)