WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/1/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST

The GDP up by a whopping 2.8%.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported an advanced estimate of 2.8% growth for the US economy in the third quarter, significantly higher than 2.0%, the consensus of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, which stated that the US Economic Growth Extends Solid Streak. Over the last 4 quarters, the economy grew at an impressive 2.7% well above this century's average annual growth rate.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/1/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse GDPBureau of Economic AnalysisEconomyEconomic growthspending
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
