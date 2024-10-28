© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 We have met our goal for the Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who made a contribution. 🧡
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/25/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 28, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

Car Sales in the US

Cars are often the second-largest consumer expense after housing. While housing usually accounts for the largest portion of a consumer's budget, automobiles follow closely behind, making them one of the most significant purchases people make.

In September, car and light truck sales adjusted for seasonality reached 15.8 million units annually, half a percent below last year’s level. Car sales peaked at close to 18 million in the 2015-16 period, then slowly dropped to around 16.5 million by 2019.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/25/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse Car salesretailconsumer purchasesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content