WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/24/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT

Car Sales in the US

In terms of consumer expenditures, cars are typically second only to houses. Housing usually represents the largest single expenditure for most consumers, while automobiles generally come next, making them one of the most significant purchases in a consumer's budget. In April, car and light truck sales adjusted for seasonally reached 15.7 million units at annual rate, the second highest in the last 35 months.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/24/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse Car salessales pricesEconomyconsumer purchases
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
