Economic Pulse: Week of 5/17/24

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment is in a shallow up-trend.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) dropped sharply as inflation rose in 2022. The decline bottomed out last July; and except for one quarter, it has been slowly inching up. The BSI index for April 2024 stands at 57.4, its highest level since April of last year.

