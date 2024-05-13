Economic Pulse: Week of 5/10/24

Employment in the Valley is at 397,000, a record high.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley reached a record high of a seasonally adjusted 397,000 in March, the highest ever. The unemployment rate has dropped to 3.6%, and in its 20th month, below 4% for the Valley, the range that is considered as full employment.

(Original air-date: 5/10/24)