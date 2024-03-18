Economic Pulse: Week of 3/15/24

Retail Sales finding a new normal

After explosive growth through 2022, retail sales rose by only 5% in 2023, and as of January 2024, retail sales have increased by only 1% over last year’s level. Adjusted for inflation, this means that real retail sales were 2.5% below last year’s level.

It should be noted that, while below last year’s level, retail sales, even after adjustment for inflation, is 15% above its pre-pandemic high.

(Original air-date: 3/15/24)