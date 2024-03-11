© 2024
Donate
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/8/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 11, 2024 at 11:38 AM EDT

What direction is the real estate market headed?

The housing market went through explosive growth after a short slowdown at the beginning of the pandemic. The number of houses sold nationally, which was around 5.5 million per year, exploded to 6.6 million by early 2021, more than a million units above its pre-pandemic level. Prices rose rapidly from $316,000 to $381,000, a 21% increase.

(Original air-date: 3/8/24)

